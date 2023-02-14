Wilmington man receives 10 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine; murder charge pending

Naulege Johnson has been sentenced to prison for drug trafficking (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for methamphetamine trafficking.

24-year-old Naulege Johnson pled guilty to the charge on October 24, 2022.

Johnson sold 32 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agent in Brunswick County. On July 14, 2021, Johnson sold more than 100 grams of methamphetamine to the same agent at the same location and more than 160 grams of methamphetamine on July 22, 2021.

He has prior convictions for possession of a stolen firearm (2017) and possession with intent to manufacture, deliver or sell heroin (2020). He was on probation for the heroin charge at the time he committed the current offense.

Johnson also has a pending First-Degree Murder charge in New Hanover County.