Wilmington man receives firearm charges following stop for window tint violation

Brandon Guy Watson has been arrested for alleged firearm charges (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been arrested for alleged firearm charges following a traffic stop for a window tint violation.

WPD units stopped a vehicle on January 29th in the 100 block of Spring Avenue for the violation. The passenger jumped out of the car and ran away. After a brief pursuit, 29-year-old Brandon Guy Watson of Wilmington was taken into custody.

Watson also dropped two handguns during the incident, according to police. Officers also located a bag containing 100.14 grams of spice/synthetic cannabinoid.

Officers were also able to locate the driver of the vehicle, 40-year-old James Bragg, in a nearby apartment. The residence was searched and drug paraphernalia was seized. Bragg was charged with a Window Tint Violation and given a $5,000 unsecured bond.

Watson has been charged with Possession of Firearm by a Felon (x2), Carry-Concealed Weapon-Gun (x2), PWIMSD Schedule I, Felony Possession Schedule I Controlled Substance, PWIMSD within 1000 Feet of a School, Resist/Delay/Obstruct, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.



He is currently being held at the NHCSO Detention Center without bond.