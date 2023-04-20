Wilmington man reflects on Boston Marathon experience in both 2013 and 2023

Todd Rodzik says of the 22 races he's competed in, the Boston Marathon is the best event he has ran it

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Todd Rodzik was a safe distance away when the bomb went off ten years ago near the finish line that killed 3 people and injured hundreds, 17 of whom lost limbs.

“Boston is a resilient town,” says Rodzik. “They love the marathon there. It has a wonderful spirit – that’s why people love to do it. Other towns, including Wilmington, do a great job with the marathon, but Boston is truly a unique experience.”

Rodzik finished with a 3:56 time. He admits it wasn’t his fastest (he was about 30 minutes faster in 2022), but says he had a great time enjoying this anniversary marathon.

It was Rodzik’s 4th Boston marathon. He mentions speaking to other people who were there in 2013, and swapping stories.

“I talked to a woman who was there right when the bomb went off, not long before it went off. One of their family members couldn’t get the stroller to that part of the course. She said it was minutes later the explosion went off,” said Rodzik. “I think, for me, running that marathon – that last stretch, that last half mile, that brought back some memories. I think 10 years ago that was going through my mind… I just couldn’t imagine being one of those poor people that were there when the bombs went off or worse.”

He says it was emotional, but overall a happy experience.

“I have done 22 marathons, I’ve done Chicago 9 times, there’s no marathon like the Boston Marathon. It’s a rockstar experience.”