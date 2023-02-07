Wilmington man sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for firearm charges

A Wilmington man has been sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for firearm charges (Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man was sentenced Tuesday to 4.5 years (54 months) in prison for felon in possession of a firearm.

Michael Bridges, 27, pled guilty to the charge on October 31, 2022.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, on July 28, 2020, Bridges was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by the Wilmington Police Department. During a search of the vehicle, officers located a Glock 45 with a 24-round magazine in a cupholder, a .380 pistol in the other cupholder, and a stolen Sig Sauer rifle in the backseat with Bridges. He was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was released on bond on July 29, 2020.

On March 16, 2021, while out on bond for the July 28, 2020 arrest, the Wilmington Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle Bridges was driving. After Bridges told officer he had marijuana on his person, officers conducted a search and located a Smith and Wesson .357 Magnum pistol in his pocket. Bridges was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was released on bond on March 18, 2021.