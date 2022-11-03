Wilmington man sentenced to prison for firearm offense, marijuana trafficking

Deandrez Robbins pled guilty earlier this week to Possession of Firearm as a Felon and Trafficking Marijuana (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for firearm and marijuana trafficking charges.

25-year-old Deandrez Robbins pled guilty earlier this week to Possession of Firearm as a Felon and Trafficking Marijuana.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety searched Robbins’ apartment on Jean Rabin Way on February 18th.

During the search, deputies seized over 42 pounds of marijuana, a Glock .23 firearm, a Glock 17 9mm firearm, various magazines and ammunition, digital scales, and large amounts of cash. Robbins is prohibited from possessing firearms based on a criminal history that includes prior narcotics-related felonies.

“Drug trafficking of any kind will not be tolerated in our communities, especially when it invites gun violence,” Assistant District Attorney Michael Chaney said. “Thanks to the hard work of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole, and FBI Safe Streets Task Force, this defendant was apprehended before anyone was hurt.”