Wilmington man sentenced to prison for selling 3-D printed ‘Ghost Gun’ to undercover agent

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for drug and firearm charges.

22-year-old David Hedge was sentenced to 75 months in prison for distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm.

Hedge also sold a stolen gun and a privately manufactured firearm, commonly referred to as a “Ghost Gun,” which he bragged did not have any serial numbers and couldn’t be traced by law enforcement.

“Non-serialized ghost guns are increasingly getting into the hands of drug traffickers and contributing to the violence in our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “Working with the ATF and local law enforcement, we are holding accountable those pushing illegal guns and drugs. The ‘untraceable’ gun the defendant once bragged about has led to a very traceable prison sentence.”

Hedge sold an ounce of methamphetamine to an undercover Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agent. The agent asked Hedge if he was armed while he was dealing. Hedge produced a handgun with a high-capacity magazine loaded with 25 rounds. Hedge informed the undercover officer that it was a “Ghost Gun,” and described how the gun had been made on a 3-D printer. The agent purchased the gun from Hedge.