Wilmington man wins $100,000 on scratch-off

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Thomas Jones of Wilmington took a chance on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize.

Jones bought his lucky $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler ticket from the Food Lion on Market Street in Wilmington.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,016.

The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game launched in January with four top prizes of $2 million and eight $100,000 prizes.

Two $2 million top prizes and two $100,000 prizes remain to be won.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education.