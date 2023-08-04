Wilmington man wins $2 million scratch-off prize

A Wilmington man has won $2 million from a scratch-off (Photo: NC Education Lottery)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is $2 million richer after testing his luck on a scratch-off.

Steven Milligan bought the $20 scratch-off ticket from the Gas Center on Market Street in Wilmington.

When Milligan arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million.

He chose the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $855,006.