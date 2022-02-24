Wilmington marathon scheduled for Saturday, set to impact traffic

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A marathon Saturday spanning through multiple towns in New Hanover County could impact drivers.



The Novant Health Wilmington Marathon will start at Johnnie Mercer Pier overlooking the Atlantic Ocean at sunrise. The half, full and relay will take off and head west toward downtown Wilmington. The 5K and 1 mile will start and finish downtown Wilmington at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion.

For athletes to compete safely, there will be some temporary road and/or lane closures from approximately 6 a.m. – 2 p.m., especially at these intersections:

Eastwood Road at Military Cutoff Road

Eastwood Road at Market Street

3rd Street at Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

Front Street at Water Street

Visit the race’s webpage to see the full course maps and closure timeframes.

The first 5 miles will be on flat main roads. Spectators can watch along this portion and can head downtown for the finish. Roads will be open for traffic at all times with a few detours.

Once the runners hit mile 6.5, they will turn onto US 74 and head downtown. This will be a quiet portion of the event, as spectators will not be allowed here, but we will have aid station, signage, and music.

By mile 9, US 74 raises up over the marsh land of Wilmington and runners will be elevated over land for 1.5 miles until the half splits from the full. The half marathon runs through Historic Downtown Wilmington to the River Front finish.

The full marathon will continue to beautiful Greenfield Lake and back to the finish. From there, the rest of the course is mostly flat as the full marathon travels around Greenfield Lake trail as an out and back.

The finish is located at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in beautiful Historic Downtown Wilmington.