Wilmington marks 50 years since record February snowstorm

It's been 50 years since Wilmington picked up over a foot of snow (Photo: NWS)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s been five decades since Wilmington picked up over a foot of snow in a 1973 storm.

The event began on February 9, 1973 and lasted through the following day.

Wilmington recorded 12.5″ of snow over the two-day storm.

1973 marks one of only two years the Port City has tallied more than a foot of snow.

The only other major snowstorm of its kind came in 1989, when Wilmington picked up 15.3″ in December.

Parts of South Carolina picked up nearly two feet in the historic 1973 storm.