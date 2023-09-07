Wilmington marks longest September heat streak of mid-90s since 1983

It's been a very hot month so far (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s no secret it’s been a very hot month of September across the Cape Fear.

But just how hot is remarkable.

Wilmington climbed into the middle 90s Thursday afternoon for the fourth day in a row, marking the most September days that warm since 1983, 40 years ago.

That year saw five September days of heat that intense.

This year’s heat streak should end Friday as highs fall back into the upper 80s and lower 90s again.