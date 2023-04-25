Wilmington marks what would’ve been Meadowlark Lemon’s 91st birthday

Meadowlark Lemon would've been 91 Tuesday (Photo: Harlem Globetrotters / Twitter / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tuesday would’ve been the 91st birthday of a Wilmington hoops legend who died in 2015.

Meadowlark Lemon — known at the ‘Clown Prince of Basketball’ — was born in Wilmington on April 25, 1932.

After graduating from Williston High School in 1952, Lemon joined the Harlem Globetrotters, using his unique form of showmanship and slapstick comedy to become one of the most popular athletes in the world.

The North 3rd Street bridge in downtown Wilmington was dedicated in Lemon’s honor in 2019.