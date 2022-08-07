Wilmington missing woman found safe

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Department is looking for Amanda Nichelle Green who was reported missing. Courtesy: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

UPDATE: Amanda Nishell Green has been located and returned home safely, according to the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office.

____________________________________________________________

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The New Hanover Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 27-year-old woman last seen in Wilmington Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office Amanda Nichelle Green was last seen at 4421 Bridgeport Drive wearing a short sleeve green Lowes Food shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

The missing white female has long brown hair and brown eyes, and is 5 feet 6 inches tall , and weighs about 167 pounds.

She was reported missing on August 6, anyone with information is asked to contact the NHSO at 910-524-2316.