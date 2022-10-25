Wilmington mobile dental clinic offering free dental services to uninsured

Free dental work is being provided at a two-day mobile dentist event next month (Photo: USMC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local organization will be offering free dental work next month in Wilmington.

The Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development & Wrightsville Baptist Church will be holding a mobile dental clinic at the CareNet Counseling Center on College Road.

Those in need of dental work can drop by on November 11th and November 12th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Fillings, tooth abstractions and teeth cleanings will be offered for free, with priority given to those with no dental insurance.

There are limited appointments available for the event. You can call 910-300-6322 to secure your slot.