Wilmington motorcycle club travels 110 miles for Thanksgiving deliveries

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A Wilmington motorcycle club drove a mini convoy through three counties to bring a little festive food to the elderly.

Members of the Port City Wheelers dropped off boxes filled with yams, rice, turkey, and all the trimmings.

The convoy started in the Parkwood Community of Wilmington – made some deliveries to Burgaw, Leland, and Winnabow.

The 10 members of the wheelers traveled a total of 110 miles – making a total of nine stops.