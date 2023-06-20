Wilmington native providing medical readiness from U.S. Navy’s largest master jet base

Emma Gaddy is a Wilmington native serving with the U.S. Navy (Photo: Navy Outreach)

LEMOORE, CA (WWAY) – Petty Officer 3rd Class Emma Gaddy, a native of Wilmington, North Carolina, provides beneficiary care and expeditionary medical readiness while serving with Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore at Naval Health Clinic Lemoore.

Gaddy joined the Navy three years ago. Gaddy now serves as a hospital corpsman.

“I joined the Navy because I felt like the typical college route was not a fit for me,” said Gaddy. “I felt stagnant in life and was in need of a significant change.”

Growing up in Wilmington, Gaddy attended Eugene Ashley High School and graduated in 2018.

Skills and values similar to those found in Wilmington are important to succeed in the military.

“Wilmington instilled resilience in me,” said Gaddy. “My hometown taught me to work hard and to persevere through all obstacles.”

These lessons have helped Gaddy while serving in the Navy.

Naval Hospital Lemoore was originally commissioned in July 1968 as a 67-bed hospital by the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Washington, D.C. In May 2000, the current building was dedicated and in September 2017 it was redesignated as Naval Health Clinic Lemoore.

Naval Health Clinic Lemoore provides quality health care to more than 18,000 people at NAS Lemoore, California and NAS Fallon, Nevada to ensure the Navy and Marine warfighters are medically ready to fight today, tomorrow, and beyond. The command also provides dental care and medical administrative support to Navy, Marine Corps and international students at the Naval Postgraduate School, Defense Language Institute and the Center for Information Dominance in Monterey, California.

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

“Our mission remains timeless – to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a more worthy calling.”

As a member of the Navy, Gaddy is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“Establishing a presence in foreign countries is an effective way to make our presence known,” said Gaddy. “During times of need, we provide assistance with security and consolidation efforts.”

Gaddy has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I’m most proud of attaining a higher rank and being appointed as the assistant lead petty officer at the dental department services in Lemoore,” said Gaddy. “These achievements make me feel that my hard work has paid off and I am now in a position to assist others.”

As Gaddy and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means I get to step outside of my comfort zone on a daily basis. I can never be stagnant in life,” said Gaddy. “I get to serve and protect my family and my loved ones.”

“To anyone who wants to join, don’t let negative things you hear totally dominate how you think about the Navy,” added Gaddy. “Everyone’s experience is their own and I couldn’t be happier with mine.”