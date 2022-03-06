Wilmington native returns to play golf in UNCW River Classic

Grace Holcomb (Photo: Celeste Smith, WWAY)

WALLACE, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington native is returning to the region to play golf on her home turf as a member of her college’s golf team.

UNC Greensboro freshman Grace Holcomb, has been playing golf since she was four years old, and took lessons and competed on the course at the River Landing Country Club in Wallace.

She is now returning to play on the course as a member of UNCG’s Division I Women’s Golf Team in the UNCW River Landing Classic this week.

“It feels really good, I’ve always known that they had college tournaments here, and I actually came and watched some of it, and I think it’s really cool to actually be here on a college team, and actually playing in the event,” said Grace Holcomb, UNCG Women’s Golf Team member.

She graduated from Laney High School, where she played Varsity golf during her entire high school career, while there she broke several records.

As a freshman at UNCG she had her first collegiate under par round of 71 at Turtle Bay in Kiawah Island, South Carolina in the Fall. In her first spring tournament, she had her first collegiate eagle at the San Jose Country Club in Jacksonville, Florida.

“She was a great junior player, just excited to be back at home this week, and looking to watch and see her hard work pay off this week,” said Adam Holmes, UNC Greensboro Women’s Gold Team assistant coach.

Holcomb said she looks forward to playing in her second spring tournament as a college player, on the course where she got her start.

“It’s been a lot, I think my score for 9 holes when I was like 6 or 7 was like a good 65. So, it’s cool to like come back and play 18 holes, and obviously do a lot better than that, said Holcomb.

The UNCW River Landing Classic will take place in Wallace on Monday and Tuesday.