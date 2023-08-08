Wilmington native serves aboard U.S. Navy warship in Pearl Harbor

Senior Chief Petty Officer Michael Potter serves on the USS Wayne E. Meyer. (Photos: US Navy, MGN)

PEARL HARBOR (WWAY) — Senior Chief Petty Officer Michael Potter, a native of Wilmington, North Carolina, is serving aboard USS Wayne E. Meyer, a U.S. Navy warship, operating out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

Potter, a 2016 graduate of Coastline Community College Missouri, joined the Navy 17 years ago.

“I joined the Navy for the GI Bill and to travel the world,” said Potter.

Today, Potter relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Wilmington to succeed in the military.

“I grew up playing a lot of team sports which helped me work well with a diverse group of sailors,” said Potter.

These lessons have helped Potter while serving in the Navy.

Wayne E. Meyer is a guided-missile destroyer that provides a wide range of warfighting capabilities. The destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and a phalanx close-in weapons system.

More than 300 sailors serve aboard Wayne E. Meyer. Their jobs are highly specialized, requiring both dedication and skill. The jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry along with a multitude of other assignments that keep the ship mission-ready at all times, according to Navy officials.

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

“Our mission remains timeless – to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”

Serving in the Navy means Potter is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.

