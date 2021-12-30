Wilmington nightclub implements mandatory vaccine policy

Ibiza nightclub will require proof of vaccination for all guests

Ibiza in downtown Wilmington in 2016 (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A popular nightclub in downtown Wilmington is now requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

According to a news release, guests at Ibiza must provide proof of full vaccination for COVID-19 upon entry.

Accepted vaccines are those currently approved for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

Guests must also wear a mask, worn properly over the nose and mouth, unless they are actively drinking. Masks must be worn regardless of vaccination status.

Reduced club capacity to allow for greater distancing throughout the venue. A very limited number of tickets may be available at the door, but entry cannot be guaranteed.

To guarantee admission and expedite entry, guests are encouraged to purchase online at skip the line. The advance ticketing solution allows guests to take advantage of discounts, complete the membership process, a requirement for private bars. In addition, guests will now be able to submit their proof of vaccination before they arrive.

Nightclub staff will host a virtual Q&A session tonight at 7 p.m. to address these changes and answer any questions of guests prior to the New Year’s Eve Party. The LIVE Q&A will be a virtual event online.