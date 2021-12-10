Wilmington non-profit receives $5K donation from national corporation

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Christmas came early for a Wilmington non-profit on Thursday afternoon.

US Cellular donated $5,000 worth of woodworking supplies to Kids Making It as a part of their Locally Grown Joy program.

Kids Making It is a non-profit that teaches youth vocational and life skills while they create things through woodworking and teaching kids to make their own money by selling what they have created.

“We really wanted to spread a little joy and really give back to local organizations that are doing so much in our communities. Wilmington is my community and I’m just so proud to work for an organization that gives back to local groups that make such a big difference in our area,” US Cellular Local Marketing Manager Hope Honour said.

Well, to have a huge national corporation zero in on little Kids Making It down here in little Wilmington, North Carolina is just incredible, it’s just a great feeling,” Kids Making It Executive Director Jimmy Pierce said.

The goal of the program is to keep kids in school, out of trouble, and transition successfully to college or the workforce. For more information on the non-profit, visit here.