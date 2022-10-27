Wilmington non-profit WRAAP celebrates 15th anniversary

A non-profit in the Cape Fear is celebrating a milestone.

WRAAP celebrates 15 years (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place, also known as WRAAP, celebrated its 15th anniversary on Wednesday afternoon.

WRAAP is a non-profit that bridges the educational and social gaps for at-risk youth, families, and communities in New Hanover County.

Lifelong North Carolina resident Darryl Dockery founded the organization in 2005 after a career as a Juvenile Detention Center Counselor. He spent two years developing the WRAAP and implemented the programs in 2007.

According to Dockery, community involvement and partnership have been instrumental in working with disadvantaged communities. The network of partners includes UNC Wilmington, Cape Fear Community College, faith-based groups, the business community, and others who are involved with program operations and help fill in gaps.

Since 2007, nearly 10,000 children and families have participated in WRAAP’s after-school enrichment academy program or community outreach activities.

Verina Waller has been with WRAAP for eight years. She started as a volunteer and now works as the site supervisor. She says it’s a blessing to be a part of the kids’ lives.

“It’s a privilege to be able to help those children. I have seen so many of those children come in and leave out another way. They come in and leave out a whole other way,” Waller said. “It’s just a blessing for me to be able to see that the staff had a part in being able to help with another youth.”

For more about WRAAP and information on how to enroll students in the programs, visit WRAAP’s website.