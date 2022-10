Wilmington nonprofit announces app connecting those in need to help

First Fruit Ministries has announced a new way for people in need to get help (Photo: First Fruit Ministries)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — First Fruit Ministries has announced a new WhatsApp Chatbot connecting people experiencing homelessness or human trafficking to resources.

Individuals can interact with a series of questions to navigate local resources in Wilmington.

The app can be used for housing, food, shelter, and rental assistance.

To use the chatbot, those in need can text HELP to 910-899-8380.