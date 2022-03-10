Wilmington nonprofit recognizes National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today is National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, and a local nonprofit is speaking about the day’s importance.

“SEEDS of Healing” the HIV awareness and advocacy organization in Wilmington. They’re encouraging women and girls to know their status.

“SEEDS of Healing” founder LeShonda Wallace says National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day helps address the impact of the virus on women and girls.

It promotes testing, prevention, and treatment, while reducing the stigma associated with HIV.

“Since 2010, I would say that we have made significant progress for women in regards to HIV diagnosis. There has been a decline in about 25% of women, but just keeping in mind that women do make up about a quarter of those that are living with a diagnosis of HIV,” said LeShonda Wallace,

“SEEDS (Sustaining Empowerment by Educating and Developing Sisters) Of Healing” was founded in memory of Wallace’s mother, memory of Luwana Daniels aka “Pumpkin”, who died from advanced HIV disease complications.

“My mom, unfortunately, was impacted by the circumstances of HIV. Of not feeling in charge of what was going on in her life, with the trauma of the diagnosis, and everything that was going on with it, having access to care, feeling judged,” said Wallace.

Wallace encourages women to feel empowered to know their status, and learn about resources in the community that can help. the nonprofit is open to all, and helps remove barriers for women, the black community, and those in a lower socio-economic status.

“On this day, know your status. There are tools and resources in our community to support in that. We have testing agencies, and agencies to support you in your self-care and prevention strategies,” said Wallace.

This is the 17th year of National Women And Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.