Wilmington offering free on-street parking this weekend

Downtown parking in Wilmington will be free Thursday through Sunday (Photo: City of Wilmington)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you plan to kick off your holiday shopping this weekend, or want to just enjoy downtown, the City of Wilmington is offering free on-street parking beginning Thursday.

The free parking will run from Thanksgiving Day through Sunday.

Officials say they are making parking free for anyone who may be trying to squeeze in last-minute purchases before their Thanksgiving feast or taking advantage of Black Friday deals while waiting on the tree lighting ceremony.