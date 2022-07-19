Wilmington officer bitten, another kicked in jaw after Chester St. altercation
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police Department officers responded to the 5900 block of Chester Street last night around 11:00 p.m. in reference to a keep the peace call.
Following an altercation, officers tried to intervene and were physically assaulted by 26-year-old Michael Runnels.
One officer was kicked in the jaw and another was bitten.
Runnels is charged with two counts of Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and one count of Resist/Delay/Obstruct Public Officers.
He is currently being held at the NHCSO Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.