Wilmington officer bitten, another kicked in jaw after Chester St. altercation

Michael Runnels has been charged after an altercation on Chester Street (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police Department officers responded to the 5900 block of Chester Street last night around 11:00 p.m. in reference to a keep the peace call.

Following an altercation, officers tried to intervene and were physically assaulted by 26-year-old Michael Runnels.

One officer was kicked in the jaw and another was bitten.

Runnels is charged with two counts of Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and one count of Resist/Delay/Obstruct Public Officers.

He is currently being held at the NHCSO Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.