Wilmington orthopedic surgeon testifies in Depp-Heard trial

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA (WWAY/AP) — Testimony resumed Monday morning in the civil trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Taking the stand Monday morning was Dr. Richard Moore, an orthopedic surgeon from Wilmington, who testified on behalf of Amber Heard in the defamation trial

Moore, who reviewed Johnny Depp’s medical records, said that the severed finger Depp suffered in Australia could not have come from a thrown alcohol bottle and instead, believed it was a “crush injury.”

Moore testified that no shards of glass were found in Depp’s injured finger and there we no lacerations.

However, Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez argued Moore could not definitely rule out that the thrown vodka bottle caused the injury, clarifying he has no personal knowledge of how Depp injured his finger and used Depp’s description and medical records for review.

Depp said Heard severed his finger by throwing vodka bottles at him while the couple was fighting in 2015.

“I can’t determine exactly what object did it, I think that I can say with confidence that the described mechanism of the bottle hitting and shattering the finger was not consistent with the appearance of the injury.”

When pressed whether he can rule out the injury was caused by a vodka bottle, Moore said, “Based on injury pattern I can say that the described mechanism of injury is inconsistent of medical findings.”

But Vasquez asked again whether Moore could rule out a vodka bottle caused the injury.

“I can’t rule out a vodka bottle caused the injury but can rule out that it was caused in the manner described in his testimony,” Moore said. He also testified it was unlikely the injury was caused by a knife.

Heard’s attorneys continue to present their defense in Depp’s $50 million lawsuit and try to prove her side of the $100 million countersuit.

Depp’s suit claims that she falsely portrayed him as a domestic abuser and cost him his lucrative film career. But Heard’s attorneys spent much of last week trying to prove otherwise. They’ve called various witnesses. They have included Depp’s former longtime agent who said he was frequently late to movie sets. Another witness was actor Ellen Barkin. She dated Depp in the 1990s and said he was jealous and controlling.