Wilmington ‘Poker for Puppies’ tournament benefiting Cape Fear Rescue League

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A poker tournament taking place this Saturday is helping to raise money for a good cause.

Poker for Puppies is taking place at K2 suites, located at 3137 Wrightsville Avenue in Wilmington.

Registration begins at 11:30 am with the tournament kicking off at 12:30 pm.

Buy in is $60 for 10,000 chips, with free hot dogs and non-alcoholic beverages available.

Money raised through the event will go towards the Cape Fear Rescue League in Whiteville, NC.