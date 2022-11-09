Wilmington Police address ‘false information’ circulating about missing person cases

The Wilmington Police Department says "false information" is circulating on Social Media about missing persons (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has issued a statement in response to “false information” circulating on Social Media.

According to the Department, a Facebook post referencing eight missing African-American males is incorrect.

Wilmington Police say there is currently one case of a missing male, 28-year-old Cody Yarbrough. He went missing on October 31st, but was not reported missing until November 6th.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609. You can also submit a tip via Tip 411.