Wilmington police arrest hit and run suspect

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman faces child abuse and hit and run charges after an accident Friday night in Wilmington.

It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 1000 block of Queen Street.

According to a news release, when Wilmington Police arrived, they saw that a vehicle had been hit and badly damaged. They also spotted another vehicle that was occupied by a female and two small children.

Police say officers discovered drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

D’Angela Durant, 24, was arrested and placed in the back of a patrol car where police say she attempted to kick out a window. She was then transported to the NHSO Detention Center.

As well as child abuse and hit and run charges, Durant is also charged with DWI, Possession Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and RDO. She was given a $12,500 secured bond.