Wilmington Police arrest man for drug charges following traffic stop

Herbert Erne IV was arrested Monday on drug charges (Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Castle Hayne man has been arrested for drug charges following a traffic stop on Monday afternoon.

The Wilmington Police Department stopped a vehicle in the 1000 block of Market Street for a registration violation and discovered the driver, 30-year-old Herbert Erne IV, had an outstanding warrant for a Parole Violation.

After a brief search, officers say they located drug paraphernalia. A further search led to the discovery of 4 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

Erne was arrested and charged with Possession Schedule II Controlled Substance, Resist/Delay/Obstruct Public Officers, Fictitious or Altered Title/Registration Card/Tag, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Parole Violation.

He was given a $5,000 secured bond for the recent charges and no bond for the parole violation.

He is currently being held at the NHCSO Detention Center.