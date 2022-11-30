Wilmington Police arrest man on alleged gun charges following traffic stop
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has arrested a man on alleged gun charges following a recent traffic stop.
33-year-old Stephen Dafeldecker was stopped by police along S. College Road Tuesday evening around 5:30 p.m.
According to police, Dafeldecker was in possession of a handgun and was arrested without incident.
A search of his apartment resulted in additional firearms being recovered.
Dafeldecker has been charged with CCW-Gun and three counts of Firearm by a Felon.
He was taken to the NHCSO Detention Center and given a $25,000 secured bond.