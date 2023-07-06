Wilmington Police arrest man on drug charges

Jameal Chavis was arrested by WPD (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has arrested a man on drug charges.

Following a shots fired incident on Burnett Boulevard last night, WPD units say they recovered a black Dodge Charger on Wellington Avenue. The vehicle was taken back to WPD for a search warrant. The residence was also searched.

Officers say they located more than 700 grams of marijuana belonging to 21-year-old Jameal Chavis. He was located in a vehicle on Market Street shortly after the search where he was taken into custody without further incident.

Chavis was charged with Felony Possession of Marijuana, PWIMSD Marijuana, Felony Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia, and Probation Violation.

He is currently being held at the NHCSO Detention Center without bond.