Wilmington Police arrest three people on drug, gun charges

Three people have been arrested on drug charges (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has arrested three people following a traffic stop.

The stop was conducted around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 5200 block of Wrightsville Avenue. After a search of the vehicle officers say they located a concealed handgun that had been previously reported as stolen.

Four people were in the vehicle including 24-year-old Tre’Von Brown, 20-year-old Ulysses Page, and 21-year-old Antonio Thomas. They were detained and taken into custody by Task Force Officers.

Brown has been charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia, and No Operators License.

He is being held without bond at the NHCSO Detention Center.

Page is charged with Possession of Stolen Firearm, Carrying Concealed Weapon-Gun, and Possession of Firearm by Felon.

He is currently being held without bond.

Thomas had outstanding gun related warrants and officers recovered crack/cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia on him at the time of the arrest. He is charged with PWIMSD Schedule I Controlled Substance, Sell or Deliver Heroin, Possession Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, among other charges.

He is currently being held with a $50,800 secured bond.