Wilmington Police charge felon with gun and marijuana possession
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have charged a Leland man after a traffic stop Sunday morning.
WPD officers stopped 33-year-old Kenneth Robertson around 3:44 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Princess Drive.
Police searched the car and found a gun and marijuana. Robertson was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of marijuana.
He was taken to the New Hanover County Detention Center and given a $35,000 secured bond.