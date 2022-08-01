Wilmington Police charge felon with gun and marijuana possession

33-year-old Kenneth Robertson was arrested by Wilmington Police. (Courtesy: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have charged a Leland man after a traffic stop Sunday morning.

WPD officers stopped 33-year-old Kenneth Robertson around 3:44 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Princess Drive.

Police searched the car and found a gun and marijuana. Robertson was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of marijuana.

He was taken to the New Hanover County Detention Center and given a $35,000 secured bond.