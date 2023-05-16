Wilmington Police Corporal cleared to return from administrative leave

A member of the Wilmington Police Department has returned from administrative leave (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A member of the Wilmington Police Department has been cleared to return from administrative leave.

Corporal R. Ferencak was cleared on Monday.

WPD says personnel can be placed on paid administrative leave for a variety of reasons which are not a result of any wrongdoing on the employee’s part. During an investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation, Ferencak had been on administrative leave and was not suspended.

Suspension occurs as a result of disciplinary action. CPL. Ferencak was never subject to disciplinary action as a result of the SBI investigation, according to a press release. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that no evidence existed to support a continuance of administrative leave.

Ferencak will be returning to active duty effective immediately.