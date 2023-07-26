Wilmington Police Department arrests multiple people on drug charges

Several people have been arrested on drug charges (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has made several recent arrests.

Units conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of Market Street on Sunday night for a traffic violation. Officers say they smelled marijuana when they approached the vehicle. WPD says they also located a firearm and around 20 bindles of heroin along with other pills and marijuana.

The driver, 32-year-old Shawn Nichols, was charged with PWIMSD Schedule I and II Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by a Felon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Felony Possession of Stolen Firearm.

He is currently being held at the NHCSO Detention Center without bond.

In an unrelated incident Tuesday night around 7:30 p.m., WPD units and the City/County Task Force stopped a vehicle for speeding on the Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. Five subjects were detained and arrested when more than 900 grams of marijuana and three firearms were located inside the vehicle.

Two juveniles were charged with narcotic related offenses. Additionally, 21-year-old Rashaad Rogers, 21-year-old Amari Montgomery, and 20-year-old Jahiem Stukes are charged with Possession of Marijuana, Felony Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling Controlled Substance, Felony Conspiracy, and Contributing Delinquency of Juvenile, among other charges.

The three adults are being held under a $30,000 secured bond. The firearms were seized and the investigation into the firearms is ongoing.

In a third incident, WPD units conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Tuesday night around 10:20 p.m. near Dawson St. and Oleander Dr. Following a search, officers say they located drug paraphernalia and a handgun. The driver, 45-year-old James Bourgoyne Jr., was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, CCW, PWISD Cocaine, Felony Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The passenger, 52-year-old Donald Hawkins, was charged with Possession Schedule III Controlled Substance and Possession of Controlled Substance.

Bourgoyne Jr. is being held without bond, while Hawkins received a $2,000 secured bond.