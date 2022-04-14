Wilmington Police Department asks community to help identify river jumper

Help identify the victim who jumped into the Cape Fear River in late March, 2022. (Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police Department is asking the community to help identify the victim that jumped into the Cape Fear River on March 29th, 2022.

The victim was a Hispanic male with black and grey hair.

He is believed to have been in his late 30’s to early 40’s.

He was last seen wearing a black zip jacket, neon green t-shirt, blue jeans and brown work boots.

Any assistance is appreciated in order to assist in bringing closure to the victim’s family and friends.

If you are able to identify this man, it is asked that you call 911.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609.