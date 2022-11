Wilmington Police Department hands out turkeys, canned food to community

Members of the Wilmington Police Department spent time recently handing out food to those in need (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department recently came together to help out the community.

Members of the Department spent time handing out numerous turkeys and canned food items to local residents in need ahead of the Holiday season.

The food items came through a partnership with Pinnacle Storage.

Police traveled around the community handing out the turkeys and canned food items to individual houses.