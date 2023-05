Wilmington Police Department holding annual Demo Day June 13th

The Wilmington Police Department is hosting their annual Demo Day next month (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is holding their 26th Demo Day in less than two weeks.

The annual event will take place on June 13th at WPD headquarters, located at 615 Bess Street.

Organizers say this is a great opportunity to meet the WPD team and check out all of their equipment.

The family-friendly event is open to everyone and will run from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.