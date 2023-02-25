Wilmington Police Department looking for missing person

(Photo: WPD)

WILMIGNTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is asking for help in locating 30 year-old Oran Dickens.

Dickens is around 5’10” and about 175 lbs. He was last seen wearing an all black outfit and a backpack.

He was last seen around 8 a.m. in the 5000 block of Oleander Drive on February 22.

If you see her, you should dial 911. If you have any information about her location, you can call WPD at 910-343-3609.