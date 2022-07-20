Wilmington Police Department looking for missing persons in two separate cases

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Wilmington Police Department has released images of two separate missing persons cases, hoping that anyone in the community can bring forward information.

Isaah Merriweather, pictured left, has been reported missing.

He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and approximately 145 pounds.

He is 40 years old, with brown eyes and black hair.

Elizabeth Jackson, pictured right, has also been reported missing.

She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and approximately 145 pounds.

She is 28 years old, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen on June 8th, 2022 on Shipyard Boulevard in Wilmington.

Neither missing person had a noted travel destination, or last-seen clothing description.

If you have any information regarding either missing persons case, please call (910) 343-3609.

If you see either of these individuals, it is encouraged that you dial 911 and tell authorities.