Wilmington Police Department reports runaway juvenile

Wilmington Police is asking for information regarding a runaway juvenile. (Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police Department is looking to the community for assistance in located a runaway juvenile that was last seen around Shipyard Boulevard on Monday.

Thyliel Reaves, a 17 year old male, was last seen in the 600 block of Shipyard Blvd on April 25th.

He is 5’9″, and weighs around 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Reaves was last seen wearing a black and orange shirt, black sweat pants and black shoes.

If you see him, please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609.