Wilmington Police Department searching for suspect after felony hit-and-run

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WPD Traffic Unit officers say they responded to the 800 block of S. College Rd. Monday evening around 9:46 p.m. in reference to a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers found a 16-year-old juvenile lying in the road. The suspect vehicle fled the scene after hitting the victim.

The juvenile was taken to Novant Health NHRMC by EMS with serious injuries.

According to police, the suspect vehicle is a 2003-2008 charcoal grey Honda Pilot that is missing the right side mirror. There is also damage to the right side headlight. The suspect is a 30 to 40 year old white male with brownish-blonde hair that is receding.

This is an on-going investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. The public can also use the Tip 411 app.