Wilmington Police Department searching for two missing people

The Wilmington Police Department is searching for two people in separate missing person cases (Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is asking for help locating two people involved in separate missing person cases.

34-year-old Kristen Davis was last seen on September 12th around 12:00 pm. She may be driving a black infinity, according to Police.

She’s described as being 5 foot, 4 inches tall and weighing around 120 pounds.

46-year-old Damion Metcalfe is heading in an unknown direction of travel and was last seen near Oleander Drive early in the morning of September 11th.

He is around 184 pounds and 5 foot, 10 inches tall.

If you see either Davis or Metcalfe, or know where they might be, you are asked to call 911 or dial (910) 343-3609.