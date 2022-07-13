Wilmington Police Department urges community to follow the #9PMRoutine to prevent theft

WWAY News,
The #9PMRoutine is an international social media campaign reminding citizens to lock up each night. (Photo: Pixabay)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington Police Department is advising the community to begin following the 9:00 p.m. routine to better protect themselves against potential theft.

The #9PMRoutine is an international social media campaign reminding citizens to lock up each night.

On their Facebook, WPD suggests:

  • Bringing valuables inside
  • Lock your car
  • Lock all doors and windows
  • Turn on exterior lights

The “#9PMRoutine” campaign was created to educate community members about best safety practices, and help law enforcement officers achieve their goal to reduce preventable crimes. .

Categories: Community, Local, New Hanover, News, Top Stories, US, What’s Happening
Tags: , , , , , ,

This content provided by:

Related