Wilmington Police Department urges community to follow the #9PMRoutine to prevent theft
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington Police Department is advising the community to begin following the 9:00 p.m. routine to better protect themselves against potential theft.
The #9PMRoutine is an international social media campaign reminding citizens to lock up each night.
On their Facebook, WPD suggests:
- Bringing valuables inside
- Lock your car
- Lock all doors and windows
- Turn on exterior lights
The “#9PMRoutine” campaign was created to educate community members about best safety practices, and help law enforcement officers achieve their goal to reduce preventable crimes. .