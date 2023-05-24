Wilmington Police Department warning of phone scam

The Wilmington Police Department says a phone scam is targeting residents (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has received a report about a telephone scam and wants the public to be aware.

Police say a scam artist will call an unsuspecting citizen and tell them they have warrants. They will inform them that they need to meet and pay a specified monetary amount at a designated location so that they will not be arrested.

The Wilmington Police Department says they never do this.

The scammer has also recently identified themselves using the real name and rank of a Wilmington Police officer.