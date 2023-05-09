Wilmington Police detective suspended, under investigation in California

Aricka Sidbury (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A detective with the Wilmington Police Department has been suspended pending an investigation in California.

Aricka Sidbury is a violent crime detective and has been with WPD since 2012, according to public records from the City of Wilmington.

District Attorney sent a letter to the NC Conference of District Attorneys to discuss the investigation into Det. Sidbury.

“We have recently learned of conduct that is the subject of an investigation in California. California authorities notified the WPD this week that their investigation is financial in nature,” District Attorney Ben David wrote in the letter.

Due to the amount of money allegedly involved and the conflict the DA’s office would have prosecuting a detective who works closely with his office, David is requesting that a prosecutor from the NC Conference of District Attorneys Financial Crimes Unit be assigned to the case.

The letter states that the SBI has also been contacted in the event that the California investigation reveals criminal activity in North Carolina.

Sidbury was suspended from the Wilmington Police Department on April 19.

“Our department does not comment on possible personnel matters,” the Wilmington Police Department stated.