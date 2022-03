Wilmington Police identify woman found in river

(Photo: LWP Communications / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – After responding to a report about a suspicious death in the Cape Fear River on Tuesday, officers discovered a body.

The body has been identified by Wilmington Police as 64-year-old Edna Faye Davis of Wilmington.

Foul play is not suspected.

An official cause of death will not be known until autopsy results are received.