Wilmington Police investigate car that went into Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Wilmington Police officers responded to a car that went into the Cape Fear River Tuesday night.

A police spokesman says a call came in around 6:39 p.m. stating that a vehicle was in the river at Water and Ann St. They advised that the driver was still in the water hanging onto the pilings.

A car matching the submerged vehicle eluded the police earlier in the evening. The driver was pulled to safety by the Wilmington Fire Department. He was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries. Ann St. and Water St. at the river walk is blocked off at this time. Please avoid this area.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released at a later time.