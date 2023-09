Wilmington Police investigating after one dies following shooting

WPD investigating shooting on Plum Nearly Lane (Contributed)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are responding to a shooting near Plum Nearly Lane.

A spokesperson with WPD says the incident happened in the 600 block of Plum Nearly Lane.

One person was shot and has died.

It appears to be a domestic situation. Police say there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.